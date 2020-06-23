Motor racing-FBI investigation finds no crime in Wallace noose incident

June 23 (Reuters) - An FBI investigation into a noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage prior to a NASCAR Cup race concluded a federal crime was not committed, the U.S.
attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama said on Tuesday.
The investigation determined that the noose found in Wallace's stall at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage as early as October 2019. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
