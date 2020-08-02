Motorsports

Motor racing-Four held after British GP climate action protest

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Police said they arrested four people on Sunday after protesters displayed a banner for climate action group Extinction Rebellion during the British Formula One Grand Prix.

Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone circuit said the four were detained by security inside the venue perimeter. "Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation," they said.

The race was closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorsports

Motor racing-The bad news is behind us, says McLaren's Brown

6 HOURS AGO

Extinction Rebellion UK posted a picture of the banner on Twitter and the words: "Today at the #BritishGP we sent a message: #ActNow this is a #ClimateEmergency and we're way off track." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by John Stonestreet)

Motorsports

REFILE-INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Absence of fans and eerie silence hang over weird British GP

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Motorsports

Motor racing-Renault break curfew to fix Ricciardo's car

YESTERDAY AT 09:45
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On