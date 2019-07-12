Motor racing-Grosjean makes light of pitlane spin

The Frenchman smashed his car's rear wing when he lost control and spun backwards into the barriers while exiting the pits in the day's first practice session, leaving debris on track.

"Cold tyres, and when I removed the pitlane limiter, the car spun," he told reporters. "It was a bit of an awkward moment, let's say.

"We laughed about it, I think that's what you should do," added Grosjean.

Haas are ninth of 10 teams after nine races and have also been in the headlines after mixed messages sent by their title sponsor Rich Energy over the continuation of their deal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)