Motorsports

Motor racing-Indycar cancels two more races

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 21 (Reuters) - IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Races in Toronto on July 12 and Richmond, Virginia on June 27 were cancelled while REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, making a double-header at the icon road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Ontario government last week banned large events through August while the Canadian government on Tuesday extended the closure of the Canada/U.S. border to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails

YESTERDAY AT 13:47

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said in a statement.

"We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."

The IndyCar season is scheduled to open on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and will feature 14 races with the series finale on Oct. 25 at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The series signature race, the Indianapolis 500, which traditionally would have been run this Sunday as part the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for Aug. 23. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

19/05/2020 AT 15:18
Motorsports

Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

18/05/2020 AT 20:28
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails

YESTERDAY AT 13:47
Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

19/05/2020 AT 15:18
Motorsports

Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

18/05/2020 AT 20:28
Motorsports

Motor racing-Spa given green light for Belgian GP without spectators

15/05/2020 AT 12:46

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

19/05/2020 AT 15:20
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails