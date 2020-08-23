Motorsports

Motor racing-Japan's Sato wins Indy 500 as race ends under caution

ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 for the second time in four years on Sunday after a late crash saw the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" end under caution.

Sato, who had been locked in a ferocious battle with Scott Dixon, cruised across the finish line unchallenged after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with five laps to run, bringing out the yellow caution flag.

The 43-year-old driver was already the first from Japan to win the Indy 500 after putting his car on Victory Lane at the famed Brickyard in 2017. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

