Motorsports

Motor racing-Le Mans schedule condensed due to pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans in September will be condensed into a four-day timetable incorporating free practice, qualifying, warm-up and the race, organisers announced on Thursday.

In the past, practice and qualifying has started on the Wednesday before the race but the 2020 race has been postponed from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year’s extraordinary circumstances call for an extraordinary programme," said the Automobile Club de l'Ouest in a statement.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

YESTERDAY AT 09:18

"Well aware of the financial impact of the current situation on racing teams, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest was keen to ensure that their resources are not tied up over too long a period."

The 62 cars will take to the Sarthe circuit in northwestern France on Thursday, Sept 17, for practice and first qualifying with more practice and a 24-car 'Hyperpole' shoot-out on Friday before the Sept 19-20 race.

Organisers, who have not ruled out having to run the race behind closed doors, said they will give details about spectator access on June 30.

The sportscar race, now in its 88th edition, was attended by 250,000 people in June 2019 with a large number coming from Britain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

16/06/2020 AT 06:40
Motorsports

Wisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out

14/06/2020 AT 12:16
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

YESTERDAY AT 09:18
Motorsports

Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

16/06/2020 AT 06:40
Motorsports

Wisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out

14/06/2020 AT 12:16
Motorsports

Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

12/06/2020 AT 08:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Watch the start of Virtual Le Mans as history is made

00:09:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleMotor racing-Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season
Next articleSoccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap