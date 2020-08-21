Motor racing-List of Indianapolis 500 winners

By

Aug 21 (Reuters) - List of Indianapolis 500 winners:

2019 - Simon Pagenaud

2018 - Will Power

2017 - Takuma Sato

2016 - Alexander Rossi

2015 - Juan Pablo Montoya

2014 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013 - Tony Kanaan

2012 - Dario Franchitti

2011 - Dan Wheldon

2010 - Dario Franchitti

2009 - Helio Castroneves

2008 - Scott Dixon

2007 - Dario Franchitti

2006 - SamHornish Jr.

2005 - Dan Wheldon

2004 - Buddy Rice

2003 - Gil de Ferran

2002 - Helio Castroneves

2001 - Helio Castroneves

2000 - Juan Montoya

1999 - Kenny Brack

1998 - Eddie Cheever Jr.

1997 - Arie Luyendyk

1996 - Buddy Lazier

1995 - Jacques Villenueve

1994 - Al Unser Jr.

1993 - Emerson Fittipaldi

1992 - Al Unser, Jr.

1991 - Rick Mears

1990 - Arie Luyendyk

1989 - Emerson Fittipaldi

1988 - Rick Mears

1987 - Al Unser, Sr.

1986 - Bobby Rahal

1985 - Danny Sullivan

1984 - Rick Mears

1983 - Tom Sneva

1982 - Gordon Johncock

1981 - Bobby Unser

1980 - Johnny Rutherford

1979 - Rick Mears

1978 - Al Unser, Sr.

1977 - A.J. Foyt

1976 - Johnny Rutherford

1975 - Bobby Unser

1974 - Johnny Rutherford

1973 - Gordon Johncock

1972 - Mark Donohue

1971 - Al Unser, Sr.

1970 - Al Unser, Sr.

1969 - Mario Andretti

1968 - Bobby Unser

1967 - A.J. Foyt

1966 - Graham Hill

1965 - Jimmy Clark

1964 - A.J. Foyt

1963 - Parnelli Jones

1962 - Roger Ward

1961 - A.J. Foyt

1960 - Jim Rathmann

1959 - Roger Ward

1958 - Jim Bryan

1957 - Sam Hanks

1956 - Pat Flaherty

1955 - Bob Sweikert

1954 - Bill Vukovich

1953 - Bill Vukovich

1952 - Troy Ruttman

1951 - Lee Wallard

1950 - Johnnie Parsons

1949 - Bill Holland

1948 - Mauri Rose

1947 - Mauri Rose

1946 - George Robson

1945 - no race

1944 - no race

1943 - no race

1942 - no race

1941 - Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose

1940 - Wilbur Shaw

1939 - Wilbur Shaw

1938 - Floyd Roberts

1937 - Wilbur Shaw

1936 - Louis Meyer

1935 - Kelly Petillo

1934 - William Cummings

1933 - Louis Meyer

1932 - Fred Frame

1931 - Louis Schneider

1930 - Billy Arnold

1929 - Ray Keech

1928 - Louis Meyer

1927 - George Souders

1926 - Frank Lockhart

1925 - Peter DePaolo

1924 - L.L. Corum /Joe Boyer

1923 - Tommy Milton

1922 - Jimmy Murphy

1921 - Tommy Milton

1920 - Gaston Chevrolet

1919 - Howard Wilcox

1918 - no race

1917 - no race

1916 - Dario Resta

1915 - Ralph DePalma

1914 - Rene Thomas

1913 - Jules Goux

1912 - Joe Dawson

1911 - Ray Harroun (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

