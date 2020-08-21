Motor racing-List of Indianapolis 500 winners

Aug 21 (Reuters) - List of Indianapolis 500 winners:
2019 - Simon Pagenaud
2018 - Will Power
2017 - Takuma Sato
2016 - Alexander Rossi
2015 - Juan Pablo Montoya
2014 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013 - Tony Kanaan
2012 - Dario Franchitti
2011 - Dan Wheldon
2010 - Dario Franchitti
2009 - Helio Castroneves
2008 - Scott Dixon
2007 - Dario Franchitti
2006 - SamHornish Jr.
2005 - Dan Wheldon
2004 - Buddy Rice
2003 - Gil de Ferran
2002 - Helio Castroneves
2001 - Helio Castroneves
2000 - Juan Montoya
1999 - Kenny Brack
1998 - Eddie Cheever Jr.
1997 - Arie Luyendyk
1996 - Buddy Lazier
1995 - Jacques Villenueve
1994 - Al Unser Jr.
1993 - Emerson Fittipaldi
1992 - Al Unser, Jr.
1991 - Rick Mears
1990 - Arie Luyendyk
1989 - Emerson Fittipaldi
1988 - Rick Mears
1987 - Al Unser, Sr.
1986 - Bobby Rahal
1985 - Danny Sullivan
1984 - Rick Mears
1983 - Tom Sneva
1982 - Gordon Johncock
1981 - Bobby Unser
1980 - Johnny Rutherford
1979 - Rick Mears
1978 - Al Unser, Sr.
1977 - A.J. Foyt
1976 - Johnny Rutherford
1975 - Bobby Unser
1974 - Johnny Rutherford
1973 - Gordon Johncock
1972 - Mark Donohue
1971 - Al Unser, Sr.
1970 - Al Unser, Sr.
1969 - Mario Andretti
1968 - Bobby Unser
1967 - A.J. Foyt
1966 - Graham Hill
1965 - Jimmy Clark
1964 - A.J. Foyt
1963 - Parnelli Jones
1962 - Roger Ward
1961 - A.J. Foyt
1960 - Jim Rathmann
1959 - Roger Ward
1958 - Jim Bryan
1957 - Sam Hanks
1956 - Pat Flaherty
1955 - Bob Sweikert
1954 - Bill Vukovich
1953 - Bill Vukovich
1952 - Troy Ruttman
1951 - Lee Wallard
1950 - Johnnie Parsons
1949 - Bill Holland
1948 - Mauri Rose
1947 - Mauri Rose
1946 - George Robson
1945 - no race
1944 - no race
1943 - no race
1942 - no race
1941 - Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose
1940 - Wilbur Shaw
1939 - Wilbur Shaw
1938 - Floyd Roberts
1937 - Wilbur Shaw
1936 - Louis Meyer
1935 - Kelly Petillo
1934 - William Cummings
1933 - Louis Meyer
1932 - Fred Frame
1931 - Louis Schneider
1930 - Billy Arnold
1929 - Ray Keech
1928 - Louis Meyer
1927 - George Souders
1926 - Frank Lockhart
1925 - Peter DePaolo
1924 - L.L. Corum /Joe Boyer
1923 - Tommy Milton
1922 - Jimmy Murphy
1921 - Tommy Milton
1920 - Gaston Chevrolet
1919 - Howard Wilcox
1918 - no race
1917 - no race
1916 - Dario Resta
1915 - Ralph DePalma
1914 - Rene Thomas
1913 - Jules Goux
1912 - Joe Dawson
1911 - Ray Harroun (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)