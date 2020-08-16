Motorsports

Motor racing-Marco Andretti takes pole at Indy 500, first for family in 33 years

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A member of the Andretti family won pole position at the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in more than three decades on Sunday, as Marco Andretti beat eight other drivers during a qualifying run.

He is the first in his family to do so since his grandfather - 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti - was last on pole in 1987.

The 33-year-old Andretti said he was screaming in his helmet after the win until he began to lose his voice.

Motorsports

Motor racing-No surprise at Perez's pace after COVID absence, says Szafnauer

YESTERDAY AT 18:28

"Everybody is thinking I'm crying, but I just can't talk right now. I was emotional. We put so much into it," Andretti said in remarks posted to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway site. "This place means so much to us as a family."

The elder Andretti said in a televised interview: "I'm happier now than I've ever been."

"When he crossed that line and he was on pole, I jumped so high that I hit my head on the ceiling - and it's a nine-foot ceiling," said the Hall of Famer, considered one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Marco will contend the Indy 500 on Sunday in a race unlike any seen in years past, with organisers forbidding attendees due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the race itself taking place three months after it was originally scheduled. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Bottas starts Spanish GP weekend on top of the timesheets

14/08/2020 AT 11:05
Motorsports

Motor racing-Vandoorne hands Mercedes a first Formula E win in season-ender

13/08/2020 AT 18:52
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On