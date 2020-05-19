Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

May 19 (Reuters) - Monaco plans to hold three motor races in the space of five weeks in 2021 after the principality had to cancel this weekend's showcase Formula One grand prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said on Tuesday the biennial Historic Grand Prix would be held on April 25, 2021, with an all-electric Formula E eprix on May 8 and then the return of Formula One on May 23.

"To organise three races in the space of one month will be a big first for us all at ACM," said the club's general commissioner Christian Tornatore.

Motorsports

Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

19 HOURS AGO

"The logistical side promises to be complex, but not impossible to manage."

He said work on setting up the metal-fenced street circuit would need to begin at the end of February, several weeks earlier than usual.

Monaco cancelled this year's F1 race, a home grand prix for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, in March after the Australian season-opener in Melbourne was also scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Mediterranean harbourside race featured on the first world championship calendar in 1950 and had been held without fail since 1955.

Formula One has yet to start the 2020 season, or issue a revised calendar, due to the pandemic and Monaco is the first date pencilled in for 2021. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Spa given green light for Belgian GP without spectators

15/05/2020 AT 12:46
Motorsports

WRAPUP 1-Motor racing-Sainz and Ricciardo make their moves for 2021

14/05/2020 AT 11:14
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

19 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Spa given green light for Belgian GP without spectators

15/05/2020 AT 12:46
Motorsports

WRAPUP 1-Motor racing-Sainz and Ricciardo make their moves for 2021

14/05/2020 AT 11:14
Motorsports

Motor racing-St. Petersburg goes from pole to IndyCar season finale

13/05/2020 AT 17:54

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLe Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss
Next articlePremier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing