Motorsports

IndyCar cancels two more races due to coronavirus

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the #10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, drives during NTT IndyCar Series testing at Circuit of The Americas on February 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the coronavirus outbreak.

Races in Toronto on July 12 and Richmond, Virginia on June 27 were cancelled while REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, making a double-header at the icon road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Ontario government last week banned large events through August while the Canadian government on Tuesday extended the closure of the Canada/U.S. border to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Indycar cancels two more races

10 HOURS AGO

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a statement. "We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."

The IndyCar season is scheduled to open on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and will feature 14 races with the series finale on Oct. 25 at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The series signature race, the Indianapolis 500, which traditionally would have been run this Sunday as part the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for August 23.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails

YESTERDAY AT 13:47
Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

19/05/2020 AT 15:18
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Indycar cancels two more races

10 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails

YESTERDAY AT 13:47
Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

19/05/2020 AT 15:18
Motorsports

Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

18/05/2020 AT 20:28

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer seals ATP Finals semi-final spot with win over Anderson

15/11/2018 AT 21:21
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

19/05/2020 AT 15:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
Premier League

Manchester derby overshadowed by bosses, but Rashford can bring it back to football

09/09/2016 AT 06:13
ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to win 4th straight Tour Finals title

22/11/2015 AT 19:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Indycar cancels two more races
Next articleTennis-Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic