Getty Images
‘A mighty racer and gentleman’ – tributes pour in for Sir Stirling Moss
Lewis Hamilton led the tributes for racing legend Sir Stirling Moss, who died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
Moss was one of the most iconic figures in British sports in the 1950s and 1960s, winning 16 Formula One races and finishing as the runner-up in the Drivers' Championship on four occasions.
He died after a long illness.
"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his widow, Lady Moss, confirmed.
“He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.”
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton posted on Twitter, saying he was “truly grateful to have had these special moments with him.”
Tributes poured in from inside and outside the sport.
F1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn told the F1 website that what "admired the most were the qualities of Stirling as a true gentleman", adding:
" He drove me around Goodwood several times in a Ferrari SWB in which he won the 1960 TT. Memories that will never leave me. Stirling Moss - a truly special person."
NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS
- Second place in F1 drivers championship four times, third overall on three other occasions.
- First British driver to win a home Grand Prix in 1955 at Aintree.
- Won the 1955 Mille Miglia -- Italy's 1,000-mile endurance race -- in a record time of little over 10 hours, beating then-Mercedes team mate Juan Manuel Fangio by nearly 33 minutes.
- Nearly became the first British driver to win the F1 world championship in 1958 but lost by one point after sportingly asking Portuguese Grand Prix stewards to reinstate compatriot Mike Hawthorn who had been disqualified.
- Awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1961.
- Inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990.
- Knighted for his services to motor racing in 2000.
- Received the FIA gold medal in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to motorsport, where he joked: "This is the first FIA award I've ever won."