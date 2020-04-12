Moss was one of the most iconic figures in British sports in the 1950s and 1960s, winning 16 Formula One races and finishing as the runner-up in the Drivers' Championship on four occasions.

He died after a long illness.

"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his widow, Lady Moss, confirmed.

“He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.”

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton posted on Twitter, saying he was “truly grateful to have had these special moments with him.”

Tributes poured in from inside and outside the sport.

F1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn told the F1 website that what "admired the most were the qualities of Stirling as a true gentleman", adding:

" He drove me around Goodwood several times in a Ferrari SWB in which he won the 1960 TT. Memories that will never leave me. Stirling Moss - a truly special person. "

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS