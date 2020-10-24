The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Portugal's Bruno Correia, safety car driver in the Formula E series, would replace Petrov as steward for Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.

Petrov's appointment had been criticised after he gave an interview last month criticising an anti-racism gesture by world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Russian had said Hamilton wearing a T-shirt calling for U.S. police to be arrested for the killing of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor was 'too much'. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

