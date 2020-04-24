Motorsports

Motor racing-Rome set to host Formula E until 2025

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

April 24 (Reuters) - Rome has signed a new agreement to host a Formula E race until at least 2025, the all-electric series said on Friday.

This year's street race in the Italian capital was postponed from April 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with no new date scheduled.

Formula E said members of the Rome city council had signed an agreement to host a race for the next five seasons, subject to approval of the sport's governing body.

21/04/2020 AT 15:59

"Rome is once again a key reference for Formula E and remains a key attraction for big events. When we exit the health emergency, we will need to come back much stronger than ever before," said Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

"Our city is ready for this challenge and the Italian capital will be the symbol of the series until 2025." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

20/04/2020 AT 21:09
18/04/2020 AT 18:54
