Motor racing-Rowland takes first Formula E victory

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Oliver Rowland took his first race win in the all-electric Formula E series on Wednesday to go second overall with one race remaining in Berlin.

The 28-year-old Nissan e.dams driver, in his 24th race, led all the way from pole position at the former Tempelhof airport circuit with Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns finishing second.

Rene Rast was third in only his fifth Formula E race for Audi.

The title has already been won by Antonio Felix da Costa, for DS Techeetah. The series will become a full FIA world championship next season.

The Portuguese started from the back of the grid after contact during qualifying and failed to finish.

Da Costa has 156 points to Rowland's 83 with Techeetah's outgoing champion Jean-Eric Vergne on 80. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

