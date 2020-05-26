Motorsports

Motor racing-Russell feels esports success has raised his profile

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
6 hours ago | Updated 6 hours ago

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Williams Formula One driver George Russell feels his recent esports success, with back-to-back wins in the virtual Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix, is enhancing his reputation in the real world.

The 22-year-old Briton was unable to score a point with an uncompetitive car in F1 last season but he has impressed online in a series he started doing for fun during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I got more publicity from winning an esports race than I got from any single Formula One race last year by coming around at the back of the grid," he told Sky Sports television.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

10 HOURS AGO

"I’m doing everything I can to show the people what I can do," he added.

Russell won the Formula Two title in 2018 and is seen as a future Mercedes driver thanks to his contract with the F1 champions, who have managed his career for some years.

Struggling former champions Williams also use Mercedes engines and are hoping for a better showing when the season eventually starts, with races planned for Austria in July.

None of the Formula One drivers have raced since December and they last tested in March, before the cancelled Australian season-opener.

Russell, who has been learning to juggle as he seeks to stay sharp in lockdown, hopes to get some track time as soon as conditions allow.

"Realistically, karting will be the first opportunity I get," he said. "As soon as I can, I'll be karting. But ultimately I want to try and jump in a Formula One car before we go back racing again.

"Whether that's in a Williams or a Mercedes we have to wait and see... it may even be a Formula Three or Formula Two car as well. Anything that's got four wheels and can go around a racetrack will be better than nothing." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Motorsports

Motor racing-Keselowski wins NASCAR's longest race

YESTERDAY AT 05:15
Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco to close off city streets for Leclerc rendez-vous

23/05/2020 AT 16:42
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

10 HOURS AGO
Motorsports

Motor racing-Keselowski wins NASCAR's longest race

YESTERDAY AT 05:15
Motorsports

Motor racing-Monaco to close off city streets for Leclerc rendez-vous

23/05/2020 AT 16:42
Motorsports

IndyCar cancels two more races due to coronavirus

22/05/2020 AT 07:36

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception
Next articlePremier League clubs to vote on next stage of Project Restart