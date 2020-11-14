Stroll was the first Canadian on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Stroll on the front row with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez third after a rain-delayed qualifying session on a slippery Istanbul Park track.

Motorsports Motor racing-Rain turns final Turkish GP practice into driving on ice 4 HOURS AGO

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for a race that could seal his seventh title, with team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas ninth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Potter)

Motorsports Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice YESTERDAY AT 10:11