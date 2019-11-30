Motor racing-Toro Rosso name change to Alpha Tauri confirmed

The Italy-based team were listed on the 2020 provisional entry list as Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda, with Alpha Tauri as the chassis name.

Alpha Tauri is a fashion brand also owned by the Austrian energy drink company.

Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Italian translation of "Red Bull Team", were Minardi before the change of ownership at the end of 2005. They won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position at Monza with Sebastian Vettel in 2008.

They are sixth in the 2019 standings ahead of Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, with two podium finishes this year -- Pierre Gasly's second in Brazil and Daniil Kvyat's third in Germany. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)