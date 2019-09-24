Motor racing-Two Schumachers on track in Sochi support races

Peroni, 19, suffered a broken vertebra in a huge airborne crash at this month's Italian Grand Prix weekend and has been ruled out of the season-ending double-header.

Mick, 20, is a Ferrari academy driver and competes for the Prema team in Formula Two, one rung below Formula One. His father won a record seven F1 championships.

Campos Racing indicated 17-year-old David, whose father won six races with Williams between 2001-03, could have a future with them beyond 2019.

"He is a young talent and it would be nice to get a commitment in place for longer than Sochi," said Campos CEO Salvatore Gandolfo in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)