Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes' run of domination and become champion Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger.
In a race that was dominated by tyre strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the championship.
Hamilton, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record of 155 career podium finishes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gareth Jones)
