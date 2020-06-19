Alex Zanardi in hospital after Italian road accident

Alex Zanardi
Former Formula One driver and two-times Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi was flown to hospital by air ambulance on Friday after a serious accident while racing his handbike in Italy.
Siena's Le Scotte hospital confirmed to Reuters that the 53-year-old Italian, who lost both legs and nearly his life in a 2001 Champ Car crash at Germany's Lausitzring, had been admitted.
The Italian news agency ANSA reported sources saying the accident involved a truck on a state highway near the town of Pienza to the south-east of Siena.
Zanardi is also a four-times Paralympic gold medallist in road cycling.
More details to follow
