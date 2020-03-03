Argentina is readying itself to host what will be round two of the season on 17-19 April, if as planned the new MotoGP class curtain-raiser goes ahead in Texas from 3-5 April.

Both Thailand and Qatar called off their MotoGP events in response to government action to limit arrivals coming into the countries from affected areas.

Though the US has so far reported 88 cases of the virus, there have not been any recorded incidences in Argentina, where organisers have issued a statement explaining that there are no barriers to prevent MotoGP going ahead as planned:

" "Argentina currently has no restrictions on the outbreak of coronavirus and no problem is projected due to the security protocol of the Ministry of Health of the Nation and the Government of Santiago del Estero… "

"The MotoGP date in Argentina will run normally and will continue to be part of the 2020 World Championship ​​Calendar."