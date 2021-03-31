Motorsports

Want to find out more about the exciting new motorsport racing series Extreme E? We've got you covered with some of the key questions and answers.

What is Extreme E?

Extreme E is a radical new off-road racing series, founded by the same visionary behind Formula E, which will showcase electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments.

This five-event global voyage will utilise its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality.

Although he won't be driving in the series, F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has been involved (watch the video at the top of the page to find out more), while former British F1 star Jenson Button has his own team.

Rally legends Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb will be racing; meanwhile, like Hamilton, former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has also been involved.

What is the objective?

The series’ goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most endangered environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender-equal motorsport platform.

The first sport to ever be built out of a social purpose, Extreme E aims to minimise environmental impact while maximising awareness, racing in places that have already been damaged or affected by climate change or human interference and taking fans deep into the heart of the most pressing issues facing our planet’s future.

Not only that, but Extreme E is also helping the car industry to develop future-facing technology using racing as a platform for road innovation, which accelerates change 10-fold.

Where can I watch it?

What are the races?

Desert X Prix - Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia - 3–4 April

Ocean X Prix - Lac Rose, Senegal - 29–30 May

Arctic X Prix - Kangerlussuaq, Greenland - 28–29 August

Amazon X Prix - Para, Brazil - 23–24 October

Glacier X Prix - Tierra del Fuego, Argentina - 11–12 December

What about the cars?

The championship cars are a one-design fleet, a fully electric SUV, named ODYSSEY 21. In order to withstand the harsh conditions it will face, the car’s peak 400kw (550bhp) output is capable of firing the 1780-kilogram, 2.3-metre wide e-SUV from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, at gradients of up to 130 per cent.

Each vehicle comprises a common package of standardised parts, manufactured by Spark Racing Technology, with a battery produced by Williams Advanced Engineering. This encompasses a niobium-reinforced steel alloy tubular frame, as well as crash structure and roll cage, whilst its tyres, the vehicle’s crucial connection to these terrains, are designed for the extreme conditions by Continental.

How do the batteries work?

The batteries have been specially-designed and developed by Williams Advanced Engineering, plugging into the expertise and experience of the same minds who will be supplying the batteries for Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting in 2023.

Designed to withstand the extreme temperatures, conditions and terrains, the batteries will produce a maximum power output of 400 kWh (equivalent to 550bhp). Teams have been provided with identical 54kWh battery packs, to be used in the first two seasons of Extreme E.

View from the founder

Alejandro Agag: "We have been planning this series for over two years, and it has already been a major journey, but now we are finally ready to go racing and start this adventure for real.

"This first Season of Extreme E is going to be like nothing seen before. We have incredible teams backed by some of the biggest names in motorsport,– multiple world champions from rally, road and endurance – and five formidable locations, all either suffering or at risk of the effects of the climate crisis.

"Of course, Extreme E is a motorsport, but it is also more than that. It symbolises the race for our planet, that we all need to play our part in. My vision is that we will use the power of sport to raise awareness of crucial issues, whilst showcasing the solutions we can all be part of as we promote a less carbon-intensive world."

