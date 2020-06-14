Motorsports

Wisniewski wins Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour challenge for Rebellion, Leclerc crashes out

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ganador 24H de Le Mans Virtuales

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Nikodem Wisniewski wins the Rebellion eSport team the Virtual Le Mans 24 hour challenge in the inaugural marathon race which saw 200 racers in 50 cars take part.

The team consisting of Wisniewski, Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, and Kuba Brzezinsk would cruise to victory in the final two-hour stage with a 17.781-second lead.

Play Icon
Motorsports

Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

20 HOURS AGO

There was a tight contest between Jernej Simoncic (Bykolles - Burst Esport) and Michael Romanidis (Rebellion Williams eSport) in the battle for second, but it was Simoncic who would take silver in the end.

The battle fourth proved extremely close, too, between Jarno Opmeer (Veloce eSports1) and Devin Braune (2 Seas Motorsports). The latter would take him over with a stunning pass with six minutes to spare on lap 367.

Ferrari's F1 driver Charles Leclerc competed in the final stage on Sunday, but took heavy damage to his car on lap 322, forcing him into the pits and finishing 46th overall out of 50.

During the night Team Redline, with F1's Max Verstappen in the driving seat, were taken out of the race while leading which allowed Rebellion to take control.

The Dutchman was hit by Raffaele Marciello due to a technical glitch before crashing again on the way back to the pits. Later on the car was retired after team-mate Atze Kerkhof also crashed, but like Fernando Alonso's team the car was allowed to rejoin after a second red flag stoppage on Sunday morning.

In the GTE category, the #93 Porsche 911 RSR of Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Güven, Josh Rodgers and Tommy Ostgaard took a dominant win for the Porsche Esports Team after starting on pole.

Play Icon
Motorsports

Watch the start of Virtual Le Mans as history is made

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Motorsports

Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

12/06/2020 AT 08:00
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020

12/06/2020 AT 08:00
Motorsports

Motor racing-Price is right for first driver in Extreme E

11/06/2020 AT 16:35
Motorsports

McLaren's Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

11/06/2020 AT 06:01
Motorsports

Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

09/06/2020 AT 16:30

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Watch the start of Virtual Le Mans as history is made

00:09:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleMotor racing-Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020
Next articleAdria Tour round-up: Krajinovic overcomes Troicki, Milojevic sees off Lajovic