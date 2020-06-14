Nikodem Wisniewski wins the Rebellion eSport team the Virtual Le Mans 24 hour challenge in the inaugural marathon race which saw 200 racers in 50 cars take part.

The team consisting of Wisniewski, Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, and Kuba Brzezinsk would cruise to victory in the final two-hour stage with a 17.781-second lead.

There was a tight contest between Jernej Simoncic (Bykolles - Burst Esport) and Michael Romanidis (Rebellion Williams eSport) in the battle for second, but it was Simoncic who would take silver in the end.

The battle fourth proved extremely close, too, between Jarno Opmeer (Veloce eSports1) and Devin Braune (2 Seas Motorsports). The latter would take him over with a stunning pass with six minutes to spare on lap 367.

Ferrari's F1 driver Charles Leclerc competed in the final stage on Sunday, but took heavy damage to his car on lap 322, forcing him into the pits and finishing 46th overall out of 50.

During the night Team Redline, with F1's Max Verstappen in the driving seat, were taken out of the race while leading which allowed Rebellion to take control.

The Dutchman was hit by Raffaele Marciello due to a technical glitch before crashing again on the way back to the pits. Later on the car was retired after team-mate Atze Kerkhof also crashed, but like Fernando Alonso's team the car was allowed to rejoin after a second red flag stoppage on Sunday morning.

In the GTE category, the #93 Porsche 911 RSR of Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Güven, Josh Rodgers and Tommy Ostgaard took a dominant win for the Porsche Esports Team after starting on pole.

