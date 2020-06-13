Red flag at Virtual Le Mans as the computer crashes...

Uninterrupted Coverage
Day 1, Belgrade (8/9)
Best Bits
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
Check out the start of the Virtual Le Mans - the first edition of the new format.
Jenson Button has been in fine form in The Race, a virtual racing series.
Larry ten Voorde capitalised on a surprise spin to take victory at a virtual Silverstone in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.
Motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90. Though Moss famously never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times and came
Prince Harry beats Lewis Hamilton in a pit-stop simulator as he opens Silverstone museum.
Confusion abounds at the finish of the 8 hours of Suzuka as Jonathan Rea slides off the track in dramatic fashion.
Suzuki endure a nightmare finish to the 8 hours of Suzuka as an engine explosion ends their race abruptly.
Can anyone beat the race record of 589 laps at 24 Hours of Spa? Find out live on Eurosport Player.