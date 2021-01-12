Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are finally free of bandages, six weeks after he clambered from the burning wreckage of his Haas car at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old, who has now left the Formula One team, suffered burns to both hands when his car split in two and erupted in flames after piercing a metal crash barrier.

He has been recovering at home in Switzerland since leaving hospital three days after the accident, missing the last two races of 2020.

"Dressing fully off and Petrus happy," he said on Twitter above a picture of him cradling the family pet cat and another close up of his hands, the left looking purple and raw.

The father of three had the dressings on his right hand removed last month.

Grosjean's car burst into flames when it hit the barriers and was on fire for almost 30 seconds before he was able to get to safety, suffering minor injuries.

The Frenchman said the halo safety device on his car helped prevent a more serious accident.

"I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today."

