Motorsports

Verstappen and Alonso headline star-studded virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are among the stars racing in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend on Eurosport

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are among the stars racing in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend on Eurosport.

Full coverage of the race live on Eurosport Player and selected times on Eurosport this weekend

Motorsports fans across Europe will be able to watch their heroes past and present take on one of the iconic circuits in the world on June 13-14 - the weekend the 24 Hours of Le Mans was scheduled to take place.

Motorsports

Motor racing-Dixon puts in long day to take win on IndyCar return

YESTERDAY AT 02:41

Verstappen and Lando Norris (both Team Redline Sim), Pierre Gasley and Jean-Eric Vergne (both Veloce), Alonso and Rubens Barrichello (both ORECA) and Jenson Button (Team Rocket) are all set to race.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be screened in its entirety on Eurosport Player and in three different time slots on Eurosport 1 (13:30-16:00 BST on Saturday, 19:00-21:00 BST on Saturday and 12:00-14:15 BST on Sunday).

Max Verstappen

Image credit: Getty Images

Organised in partnership between the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will require each team to comprise four drivers, each line-up consisting of at least two professional drivers and a maximum of two sim racers.

The 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to take place on 19-20 September with coverage LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Play Icon
WATCH

Toyota and Alonso complete victory at Le Mans

00:04:06

In 2020, fans will be able to enjoy sports amended calendar deep into late summer on Eurosport with the US Open, re-scheduled Roland-Garros and all three Grand Tours set to be take place in August and September as well as the opening rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season – promoted by Eurosport Events - in Austria and Germany.

Motorsports

Motor racing-IndyCar serves up 'daunting' test in season opener

05/06/2020 AT 16:09
Motorsports

Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027

05/06/2020 AT 15:21
Related Topics
Motorsports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorsports

Motor racing-Dixon puts in long day to take win on IndyCar return

YESTERDAY AT 02:41
Motorsports

Motor racing-IndyCar serves up 'daunting' test in season opener

05/06/2020 AT 16:09
Motorsports

Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027

05/06/2020 AT 15:21
Motorsports

Motor racing-W Series cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

04/06/2020 AT 13:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorsports

'Here is Jenson Button, showboating across the line!' The best moments from The Race so far

00:03:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Ten Voorde profits from spin to win at virtual Silverstone

00:03:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorsports

Chaos in the Legends race! - Introducing The Race All-Star Cup Championship

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

YESTERDAY AT 16:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Dixon puts in long day to take win on IndyCar return
Next articleVan der Sar confirms Manchester United interest in Van de Beek