Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are among the stars racing in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend on Eurosport.

Full coverage of the race live on Eurosport Player and selected times on Eurosport this weekend

Motorsports fans across Europe will be able to watch their heroes past and present take on one of the iconic circuits in the world on June 13-14 - the weekend the 24 Hours of Le Mans was scheduled to take place.

Verstappen and Lando Norris (both Team Redline Sim), Pierre Gasley and Jean-Eric Vergne (both Veloce), Alonso and Rubens Barrichello (both ORECA) and Jenson Button (Team Rocket) are all set to race.

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be screened in its entirety on Eurosport Player and in three different time slots on Eurosport 1 (13:30-16:00 BST on Saturday, 19:00-21:00 BST on Saturday and 12:00-14:15 BST on Sunday).

Max Verstappen

Organised in partnership between the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will require each team to comprise four drivers, each line-up consisting of at least two professional drivers and a maximum of two sim racers.

The 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to take place on 19-20 September with coverage LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

In 2020, fans will be able to enjoy sports amended calendar deep into late summer on Eurosport with the US Open, re-scheduled Roland-Garros and all three Grand Tours set to be take place in August and September as well as the opening rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season – promoted by Eurosport Events - in Austria and Germany.

