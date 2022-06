Mountain Bike

'Exciting' - UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery partnership to showcase UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Warner Bros. Discovery has been appointed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to advance the sport of mountain biking in a new eight-year agreement. Warner Bros. Discovery will combine its extensive assets and expertise, including Discovery Sports Events and ESO Sports, to elevate mountain biking and reach a global audience.

