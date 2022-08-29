Good Week

Jay Vine

‘Monster performance’ lands Vine another sensational win

“Good” doesn’t come close to describing how well it’s gone for the 26 year-old Australian in the first week of his second grand tour. To take one win at this level, as Oscar Wilde didn’t say, can be regarded as fortunate, to take two begins to look like brilliance. Just as the Americans, Brits and Australians were viewed with some disdain as they began to make their mark on cycling all those years ago, so the next generation of riders breaking through who reveal their potential via online platforms have been looked upon through snobbish eyes. Vine’s team car crash last year made him the subject of mockery: “Sure he can produce the numbers in his shed, but can he do it on a wet Thursday in Asturias?” We all now know the answer to that. Professional cycling has a new star.

Remco Evenepoel

Evenepoel: 'The Vuelta is very far from over'

We’ve said it already, at length, but it bears repeating: this is a whole new Remco we’re watching in this year’s Vuelta. Although he had delivered on some of his promise with a Monument back in April, to truly be worthy of “the next Eddy Merckx” means making it count over three weeks. The jury is still out on that, because the road to Madrid is long. As the magic eight ball would “all signs point to yes.” He took over the race lead with a confident, composed, controlled performance and has shown every sign that he will do what it takes to keep it, even if that means sitting back when he might be inclined to lean forward. Based on how they’re riding, his team seem to have every confidence and belief in him too.

Young guns

Juan Ayuso talks to the Cycling Show about learning from 'the best' Tadej Pogacar





Mas, Rodriguez and Ayuso - the Spanish trio keeping Evenepoel on his toes As we head into the second full week of La Vuelta, we find that six of the top eleven in the general classification (the top eleven is a thing, but mainly we wanted to credit Thymen Arensman) are also eligible for the young riders’ competition. More impressive still, is that three of the top five are 22 years old or younger. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is an actual teenager. Between them they are making riders many years their senior look like amateurs. Certainly they are showing that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. And you can definitely win something with kids.

UAE Team Emirates

'Spitting fire!' - Soler and Stannard have heated row

The historian Doris Kearns Goodwin famously referred to Abraham Lincoln’s inner circle as a team of rivals. That seems like an apt description of the middle-eastern outfit at this year’s Vuelta as well. There’s no evidence UAE Emirates have much of a collective concern, or each other’s interests at heart. Every one of these men is in it for themselves. It doesn’t even seem like they particularly get along. This approach is, however, unquestionably working well for them: Two riders in the general classification top ten; a stage win thanks to enfant terrible Marc Soler; top of the team pops by almost two minutes; a teenage superstar in the making with Juan Ayuso, who is wearing the white jersey, even if he’s not the owner of it outright. Can’t complain, eh?

Jumbo Visma

'Dominant' Jumbo-Visma 'have everything dialled at the moment' after pipping Ineos

Given Primoz Roglic ends the first week more that just under two minutes off the race lead, can the Dutch powerhouse really be going into week 2 in a positive place?

Yes. Yes they can. Any team in the WorldTour would be satisfied with four days in red, with four different riders, and two stage wins, from an entire three week campaign, let alone the first nine stages.





Jumbo-Visma 'from another planet' - Lefevere Besides, Roglic's challenge for his fourth title is far from finished. He’s 3rd in the GC, behind two distinctly unproven three weekers. Roglic will probably come second to Remco in the time trial on Tuesday, but in the final TT at last year’s Vuelta he had the better of Mas by more than two minutes. As for Evenepoel, as strong as he is looking, and as the rider himself admits, there still a long way to go.

Bad Week

Giro winners

‘Into Star Wars more than cycling!’ – Tao joined by special guest in interview

The Vuelta organisers were quite keen to trumpet the fact that they had the three of the last four Giro d’Italia winners on the startline in Utrecht. Given what we’ve seen from them so far, they might have been better keeping that quiet. Jai Hindley, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart have all run a decidedly low profile race thus far, with none producing anything like the form we know they’re capable of.

Carapaz, the Olympic champion, lost a chunk of time early on, and has since fallen further behind such that he finds himself in either a breakaway beckoning position, or key domestique role, in support of whatever challenge Carlos Rodriguez can muster. TGH (not to be confused with Remi “TGV” Cavagna) has looked pretty disgruntled and, perhaps that’s fair enough. If he had been offered the team leadership outright, would he have been able to deliver the goods? Hindley, for his part, looks like someone who simply doesn’t want to be there. 9th on GC would be respectable if we did not know how much more he has in him.

Old guard

‘An old-school rider, a loss to the sport’ – The great career of Vincenzo Nibali

It might be that we were spoiled back in 2018, when Alberto Contador closed out his career at La Vuelta. For three weeks El Pistolero animated more than a Disney cartoonist, repeatedly coming up short, before triumphing on the Angliru. It was a masterful example of how a retirement party should unfold. The same cannot be said, so far, for this edition’s riders on their last legs. Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali have been two of the most exciting riders of a generation. They have ridden 23 Vuelta and won 14 stages between them.

Though neither rider can be said to be going out on top, nor has their form declined to levels where it was unreasonable to expect anything at all from them. Valverde came 2nd in Fleche Wallonne just a few months ago, for goodness sake! As it is, their final three week race looks less like a last hurrah, and more a final flop. Two weeks to change our minds, chaps.

Israel Premier Tech

Israel Premier Tech’s Vuelta couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start. Well, perhaps it could have, 16th in the team time trial means there were seven teams behind them, but it was hardly an auspicious opening effort. When two of your riders crash into each other on a nothing day in the Netherlands, forcing your best GC hope to abandon, it doesn’t exactly bode well. Since then it hasn’t got a whole lot happier for them. Daryl Impey, a talent but not the rider he once was, looks like their best shot at salvaging something. Indeed, had it not been for Marc Soler, he might have won a stage already. He didn’t though, so this is where we (they) are. Relegation beckons, and there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot they can do about it.

Lotto Soudal

Who here can tell us the position of Lotto Soudal’s best placed rider in the general classification? No, lower than that. Lower again. Keep going down. Look, you’re never going to get there at this rate. The answer is Harry Sweeny (Shut it!) in 89th place. It’s almost impressive how poorly they’ve fared. It’s not like they’ve made up for it with the daily results, either. Three top ten finishes, including the team time trial, not a single day in any of the jerseys, nor a single combativity prize. Remember when we used to laugh at Cofidis and call them names? Even they’d be embarrassed by this sort of showing.

- - -

