Mountain Bike

'Look at the speed' - Holl puts in blistering run to take World Championships gold in the Elite Downhill

Swiss superstar Valentina Holl put in an absolutely blistering run to take World Championship gold in the women's Elite Downhill on Saturday. It was a tight race to the finish as she narrowly beat out Germany's Nina Hoffman and France's Myriam Nicole from France who finished second and third respectively in the medals.

00:03:10, 38 minutes ago