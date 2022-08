Mountain Bike

'That's massive!' - Loic Bruni's stunning winning run at world championships

Loic Bruni stormed to victory at the elite men’s race of UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. The Frenchman's blitering display say him triumph with a time of 3:20.478 - 2.581 seconds ahead of Amaury Pierron in second - to send the local fans wild in Les Gets.

00:02:48, an hour ago