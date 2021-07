Mountain Bike

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's not real!' - Tom Pidcock stunned after 'crazy' gold medal in mountain bike

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's not real!' - Britain's Tom Pidcock is left absolutely stunned after his 'crazy' gold medal in the mountain bike cycling. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:02, an hour ago