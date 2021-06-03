Tom Pidcock’s preparations for Tokyo 2020 were dealt a blow after the Briton broke his collarbone in a training crash in Andorra.

The 21-year-old, who switched from road racing to mountain biking ahead of this summer’s Olympics, will now miss the Tour de Suisse, which starts on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers star underwent surgery in Girona.

Mountain Bike Van der Poel: ‘My next goal? Winning the world road race’ 28/07/2019 AT 14:49

“Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focussed on his rehabilitation,” said Ineos coach Kurt Bogaerts.

“While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”

A photo of the aftermath showed Pidcock’s frame snapped in half, with his front wheel a crumpled mess.

Pidcock is one of Team GB’s strongest medal hopes having enjoyed a fine breakout year on the road, winning one-day race Brabantse Pijl.

He faces a race against time to get back to full fitness, with the Games opening in Japan on July 23 and the mountain bike cross country race taking place three days later.