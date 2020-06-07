Nascar

Motor racing-NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

June 7 (Reuters) - Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With crowds filling the streets of cities around the world to protest the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, Phelps delivered his message to 40 drivers who brought their cars to a stop on the front straight of the empty speedway before taking the green flag.

"Thank you for your time,” said Phelps. "Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard.

Nascar

Motor racing-Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup Series race

28/05/2020 AT 01:31

"The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change.

"Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”

As Phelps made his remarks, crews stood on the pit road wall, some appearing to wipe away tears, while one held up the same black T-shirt worn by Wallace with Floyd's last words in which he told officers restraining him that he could not breathe.

"The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice," added Phelps. "We ask our drivers and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and take a moment to listen."

Despite a Drive for Diversity program put in place in 2004, NASCAR has seen little diversity in its ranks, with Wallace the only African American competing in the top flight Cup Series.

NASCAR found itself at the center of a race-related controversy in April when Kyle Larson was dropped by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, for using a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. Larson later apologized for the remark.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Nascar

Motor racing-Heartbroken Briscoe takes emotional NASCAR Xfinity win

22/05/2020 AT 00:06
Nascar

Motor racing-Hamlin earns second win of NASCAR season in rain-hit race

21/05/2020 AT 04:33
Related Topics
Nascar
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Nascar

Motor racing-Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup Series race

28/05/2020 AT 01:31
Nascar

Motor racing-Heartbroken Briscoe takes emotional NASCAR Xfinity win

22/05/2020 AT 00:06
Nascar

Motor racing-Hamlin earns second win of NASCAR season in rain-hit race

21/05/2020 AT 04:33
Nascar

Motor racing-NASCAR Xfinity Series postponed due to rain

20/05/2020 AT 00:56

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup Series race