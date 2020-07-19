NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Results for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 21 334 0 0 Childress Racing 2 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 24 334 0 0 Childress Racing 3

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Results for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 21 334 0 0 Childress Racing 2 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 24 334 0 0 Childress Racing 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 9 334 0 0 4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 334 0 0 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 5 334 0 0 Racing 6 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 23 334 0 0 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 2 334 0 0 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 3 334 0 0 Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 6 334 0 0 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 1 334 0 0 Racing 11 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 17 334 0 0 Racing 12 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 8 334 0 0 Motorsports 13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 15 334 0 0 Racing 14 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 14 334 0 0 43 Motorsports 15 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 34 334 0 0 Motorsports 16 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 36 334 0 0 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 11 334 0 0 Racing 18 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 22 334 0 0 Racing 19 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 16 333 0 0 Racing 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 333 0 0 21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 33 331 0 0 Racing 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 28 331 0 0 38 Motorsports 23 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 37 329 0 0 Racing 24 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 31 328 0 0 25 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 29 323 0 0 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 20 322 0 0 Motorsports 27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 32 322 0 0 Motorsports 28 Reed Sorenson 7 Premium 40 322 0 0 Motorsports 29 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 320 0 0 30 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 12 319 0 0 Motorsports 31 Josh Bilicki 77 Tommy Baldwin 27 318 0 0 Racing 32 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 35 318 0 0 33 B.J McLeod 78 Rick Ware Racing 39 318 0 0 34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 26 295 0 0 35 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 30 263 0 0 36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 254 0 0 37 William Byron 24 Hendrick 18 252 0 0 Motorsports 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 13 221 0 0 47 Racing 39 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 19 219 0 0 Racing 40 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 25 217 0 0 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

