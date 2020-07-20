NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Jul 20 (OPTA) - Results for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 21 334 40 82 Childress Racing 2 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 24 334 42 82 Childress Racing 3

Jul 20 (OPTA) - Results for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 21 334 40 82 Childress Racing 2 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 24 334 42 82 Childress Racing 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 9 334 43 121 4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 334 43 115 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 5 334 46 103 Racing 6 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 23 334 33 115 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 2 334 50 121 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 3 334 41 60 Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 6 334 28 121 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 1 334 30 103 Racing 11 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 17 334 26 103 Racing 12 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 8 334 29 61 Motorsports 13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 15 334 24 44 Racing 14 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 14 334 23 23 43 Motorsports 15 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 34 334 22 37 Motorsports 16 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 36 334 21 21 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 11 334 20 20 Racing 18 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 22 334 19 60 Racing 19 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 16 333 20 44 Racing 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 333 25 115 21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 33 331 16 16 Racing 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 28 331 15 37 38 Motorsports 23 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 37 329 14 14 Racing 24 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 31 328 0 0 25 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 29 323 0 0 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 20 322 15 61 Motorsports 27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 32 322 10 19 Motorsports 28 Reed Sorenson 7 Premium 40 322 9 19 Motorsports 29 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 320 14 115 30 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 12 319 10 61 Motorsports 31 Josh Bilicki 77 Tommy Baldwin 27 318 0 0 Racing 32 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 35 318 0 0 33 B.J McLeod 78 Rick Ware Racing 39 318 0 0 34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 26 295 3 3 35 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 30 263 2 2 36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 254 0 0 37 William Byron 24 Hendrick 18 252 7 61 Motorsports 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 13 221 1 2 47 Racing 39 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 19 219 1 103 Racing 40 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 25 217 1 2 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results AN HOUR AGO

Nascar Motor racing-NASCAR driver Johnson cleared to race after negative COVID-19 tests 08/07/2020 AT 14:11