NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Jul 24 (OPTA) - Results for the Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Thursday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 267 56 180 2 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 7 267 51 86 3 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 267 45 180 4 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 267 42 137 Racing 5 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 21 267 37 180 6 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 3 267 42 137 Racing 7 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 24 267 30 137 Racing 8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 6 267 31 91 Motorsports 9 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 9 267 28 48 Racing 10 William Byron 24 Hendrick 15 267 27 91 Motorsports 11 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 267 42 180 12 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 11 267 26 91 Motorsports 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 23 267 29 39 Childress Racing 14 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 19 267 23 137 Racing 15 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 36 267 22 22 16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 27 267 21 39 Motorsports 17 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 14 267 20 48 Racing 18 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 37 267 19 19 Racing 19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 30 266 18 39 38 Motorsports 20 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 4 266 33 86 21 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 31 266 16 16 22 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 28 265 0 0 23 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 22 264 14 14 Racing 24 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 32 260 13 13 25 Josh Bilicki 53 Tommy Baldwin 33 260 0 0 Racing 26 Garrett Smithley 77 Rick Ware Racing 26 260 0 0 27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 16 251 10 39 Childress Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 18 251 9 13 Racing 29 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 34 251 0 0 30 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 29 219 7 13 Motorsports 31 Reed Sorenson 7 Premium 39 216 6 13 Motorsports 32 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 20 200 7 91 Motorsports 33 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 13 182 4 13 Racing 34 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 35 181 3 4 Racing 35 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 176 2 86 36 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 12 175 1 1 Racing 37 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 17 170 1 1 43 Motorsports 38 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 116 0 0 39 B.J McLeod 78 Rick Ware Racing 40 66 0 0 40 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 25 58 1 4 47 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

