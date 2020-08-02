NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Aug 2 (OPTA) - Results for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 4 301 0 0 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 301 0 0 3 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 301 0 0 4 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 9 301 0 0 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 7 301 0 0 Racing 6 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 19 301 0 0 Racing 7 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 1 301 0 0 Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 14 301 0 0 Racing 9 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 3 301 0 0 Motorsports 10 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 13 301 0 0 Childress Racing 11 William Byron 24 Hendrick 16 301 0 0 Motorsports 12 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 20 301 0 0 Motorsports 13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 23 301 0 0 Childress Racing 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 31 301 0 0 47 Racing 15 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 8 301 0 0 Motorsports 16 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 30 301 0 0 Racing 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 10 301 0 0 Racing 18 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 6 301 0 0 Racing 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 18 301 0 0 Motorsports 20 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 12 301 0 0 21 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 22 300 0 0 Racing 22 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 300 0 0 23 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 15 300 0 0 43 Motorsports 24 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 300 0 0 25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 24 300 0 0 Racing 26 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 37 299 0 0 Racing 27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 34 299 0 0 Motorsports 28 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 35 299 0 0 Racing 29 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 29 299 0 0 30 James Davison 53 Spire 26 298 0 0 Motorsports 31 Garrett Smithley 77 Rick Ware Racing 27 295 0 0 32 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 32 294 0 0 33 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 294 0 0 34 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 28 293 0 0 35 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 33 262 0 0 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 36 212 0 0 38 Motorsports 37 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 21 203 0 0 Racing 38 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 15 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results 24/07/2020 AT 10:21

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results 20/07/2020 AT 00:10