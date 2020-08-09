NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 9 (OPTA) - Results for the FireKeepers Casino 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Saturday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 3 161 92 92 Racing 2 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 5 161 0 45 3 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 161 0 14 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 11 161 27 45 5 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 161 4 14 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 161 10 14 7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 8 161 9 9 Motorsports 8 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 1 161 18 45 9 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 24 161 0 0 43 Motorsports 10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 10 161 0 0 Racing 11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 23 161 0 14 12 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 17 161 0 9 Motorsports 13 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 29 161 0 0 Racing 14 William Byron 24 Hendrick 19 161 0 9 Motorsports 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 15 161 0 0 Racing 16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 4 161 0 92 Racing 17 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 20 161 0 0 Racing 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 14 161 0 0 Childress Racing 19 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 161 0 92 Racing 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 22 161 0 0 Racing 21 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 6 161 0 9 Motorsports 22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 36 161 0 0 23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 34 161 0 0 24 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 37 161 0 0 Racing 25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 35 161 0 0 Racing 26 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 26 161 0 0 27 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 25 161 0 0 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 13 161 0 0 Racing 30 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 21 161 0 0 Motorsports 31 Reed Sorenson 74 Premium 30 161 0 0 Motorsports 31 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 18 161 0 0 Childress Racing 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 32 161 0 0 47 Racing 33 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 159 0 0 34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 16 148 0 92 Racing 35 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 33 141 0 0 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 31 127 0 0 38 Motorsports 37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 27 125 0 0 Motorsports 38 James Davison 51 Spire 28 103 0 0 Motorsports 39 Joey Gase 7 Rick Ware Racing 39 58 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

