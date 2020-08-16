NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 16 (OPTA) - Results for the Go Bowling 235 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 7 65 0 0 Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 65 0 0 3 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 65 0 0 4 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 11 65 0 0 Motorsports 5 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 65 0 0 Racing 6 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 12 65 0 0 Racing 7 Kaz Grala 3 Richard 10 65 0 0 Childress Racing 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick 13 65 0 0 Motorsports 9 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 5 65 0 0 10 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 30 65 0 0 Motorsports 11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 65 0 0 12 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 27 65 0 0 Motorsports 13 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 17 65 0 0 14 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 8 65 0 0 Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 9 65 0 0 Racing 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 25 65 0 0 47 Racing 17 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 65 0 0 Racing 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 18 65 0 0 Childress Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 14 65 0 0 Racing 20 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 23 65 0 0 21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 15 65 0 0 Racing 22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 26 65 0 0 Racing 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 22 65 0 0 Racing 24 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 6 65 0 0 Racing 25 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 19 65 0 0 43 Motorsports 26 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 16 65 0 0 Racing 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 31 65 0 0 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 33 65 0 0 Motorsports 29 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 65 0 0 30 James Davison 51 Spire 38 65 0 0 Motorsports 31 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 24 65 0 0 32 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 65 0 0 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 64 0 0 34 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 32 64 0 0 35 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 28 62 0 0 38 Motorsports 36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 36 60 0 0 37 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 53 0 0 38 Stanton Barrett 77 Spire 34 49 0 0 Motorsports 39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard 39 46 0 0 Motorsports Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results 09/08/2020 AT 00:00

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results 02/08/2020 AT 22:50