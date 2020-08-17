NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Results for the Go Bowling 235 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 7 65 54 160 Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 65 45 114 3 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 65 37 114 4 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 11 65 41 160 Motorsports 5 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 65 32 50 Racing 6 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 12 65 47 100 Racing 7 Kaz Grala 3 Richard 10 65 0 19 Childress Racing 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick 13 65 40 160 Motorsports 9 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 5 65 37 75 10 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 30 65 27 29 Motorsports 11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 65 31 114 12 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 27 65 25 160 Motorsports 13 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 17 65 24 75 14 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 8 65 25 36 Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 9 65 28 28 Racing 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 25 65 27 47 47 Racing 17 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 65 23 100 Racing 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 18 65 19 19 Childress Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 14 65 18 50 Racing 20 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 23 65 17 17 21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 15 65 16 16 Racing 22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 26 65 17 100 Racing 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 22 65 20 47 Racing 24 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 6 65 13 100 Racing 25 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 19 65 12 12 43 Motorsports 26 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 16 65 11 36 Racing 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 31 65 10 10 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 33 65 9 9 Motorsports 29 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 65 0 0 30 James Davison 51 Spire 38 65 7 8 Motorsports 31 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 24 65 14 75 32 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 65 6 6 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 64 4 4 34 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 32 64 0 0 35 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 28 62 2 29 38 Motorsports 36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 36 60 0 0 37 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 53 1 114 38 Stanton Barrett 77 Spire 34 49 1 8 Motorsports 39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard 39 46 1 1 Motorsports Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

