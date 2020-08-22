NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 22 (OPTA) - Results for the Drydene 311 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Saturday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 311 60 176 2 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 311 50 176 3 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 22 311 41 176 4 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 10 311 42 135 Racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 1 311 33 95 Motorsports 6 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 4 311 46 135 Racing 7 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 6 311 37 95 Motorsports 8 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 5 311 37 102 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 7 311 42 102 10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 19 311 29 41 47 Racing 11 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 21 311 26 135 Racing 12 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 311 25 176 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 16 310 24 55 Childress Racing 14 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 20 310 23 102 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 32 310 31 55 Childress Racing 16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 12 310 23 41 Racing 17 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 17 309 21 135 Racing 18 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 309 19 19 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 23 309 18 41 Racing 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 14 309 17 17 Racing 21 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 11 309 16 95 Motorsports 22 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 18 309 15 15 Racing 23 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 26 309 14 14 Racing 24 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 31 309 13 24 38 Motorsports 25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 27 309 12 41 Racing 26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 15 308 11 24 Motorsports 27 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 24 308 10 10 43 Motorsports 28 William Byron 24 Hendrick 8 308 9 95 Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 308 8 8 30 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 28 306 7 7 Racing 31 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 302 0 0 32 Josh Bilicki 53 Tommy Baldwin 37 299 0 0 Racing 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 298 4 4 34 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 33 298 0 0 35 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 38 293 0 0 36 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 30 286 1 1 Motorsports 37 Garrett Smithley 7 Rick Ware Racing 39 241 0 0 38 B.J McLeod 78 Rick Ware Racing 40 166 0 0 39 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 36 83 0 1 Motorsports 40 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 9 6 0 14 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

