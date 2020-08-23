NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Aug 23 (OPTA) - Results for the Drydene 311 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 17 311 0 0 Racing 2 Martin Truex Jr.

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 19 311 0 0 3 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 14 311 0 0 Motorsports 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick 23 311 0 0 Motorsports 5 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 21 311 0 0 Motorsports 6 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 13 311 0 0 7 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 4 311 0 0 Racing 8 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 12 311 0 0 9 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 6 311 0 0 Childress Racing 10 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 10 311 0 0 Racing 11 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 18 311 0 0 12 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 7 311 0 0 13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 28 311 0 0 Racing 14 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 5 311 0 0 Racing 15 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 22 311 0 0 Racing 16 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 15 311 0 0 Racing 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 1 311 0 0 Racing 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 8 311 0 0 Childress Racing 19 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 311 0 0 20 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 27 311 0 0 38 Motorsports 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 26 311 0 0 43 Motorsports 22 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 310 0 0 23 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 30 310 0 0 24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 2 310 0 0 Racing 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 25 310 0 0 Motorsports 26 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 29 310 0 0 Racing 27 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 24 310 0 0 Racing 28 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 31 309 0 0 Racing 29 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 3 309 0 0 30 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 34 305 0 0 Motorsports 31 B.J McLeod 78 Rick Ware Racing 40 303 0 0 32 Josh Bilicki 53 Tommy Baldwin 33 302 0 0 Racing 33 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 37 302 0 0 Motorsports 34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 35 302 0 0 35 Garrett Smithley 7 Rick Ware Racing 39 296 0 0 36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 36 252 0 0 37 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 11 215 0 0 47 Racing 38 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 32 110 0 0 39 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 16 6 0 0 Motorsports 40 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 38 4 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results YESTERDAY AT 23:10

Nascar NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results 17/08/2020 AT 00:10