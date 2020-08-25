NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 25 (OPTA) - Results for the Drydene 311 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 17 311 60 148 Racing 2 Martin Truex Jr.

Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points

