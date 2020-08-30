NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Aug 30 (OPTA) - Results for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Saturday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick 6 164 44 141 Motorsports 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 27 164 35 141 Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 164 36 94 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 164 42 94 5 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 21 164 32 32 43 Motorsports 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 9 164 40 102 7 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 8 164 30 141 Motorsports 8 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard 40 164 29 29 Motorsports 9 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 17 164 28 29 Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 4 164 32 102 11 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 24 164 26 52 38 Motorsports 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 15 164 29 29 Racing 13 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 23 164 30 30 Racing 14 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 26 164 26 52 Motorsports 15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 32 164 22 22 Motorsports 16 Ross Chastain 77 Spire 36 164 0 1 Motorsports 17 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 7 164 32 141 Motorsports 18 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 5 164 19 69 Racing 19 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 14 164 26 69 Racing 20 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 164 17 69 Racing 21 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 25 163 16 16 22 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 29 163 15 15 23 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 34 162 14 14 24 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 35 161 0 0 25 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 161 12 28 Childress Racing 26 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 30 159 11 11 Racing 27 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 3 158 30 102 28 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 19 158 9 19 Racing 29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 18 158 16 28 Childress Racing 30 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 16 158 7 69 Racing 31 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 158 0 0 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 31 155 8 9 47 Racing 33 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 152 5 94 34 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 13 151 10 19 Racing 35 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 151 11 94 36 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 22 151 1 29 Racing 37 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 28 151 1 9 Racing 38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 39 151 0 0 Racing 39 James Davison 51 Spire 38 139 1 1 Motorsports 40 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 3 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points