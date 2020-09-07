NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Sep 7 (OPTA) - Results for the Cook Out Southern 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 8 367 49 131 Racing 2 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 367 38 52 Childress Racing 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 13 367 38 77 4 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 30 367 37 149 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick 3 367 35 137 Motorsports 6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 4 367 43 137 Motorsports 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 367 37 149 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 16 367 36 59 Racing 9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 10 367 28 131 Racing 10 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 367 29 131 Racing 11 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 5 367 26 77 12 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 14 367 25 131 Racing 13 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 367 40 149 14 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 26 367 23 59 Racing 15 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 31 367 22 33 Racing 16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 19 367 21 22 Motorsports 17 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 35 367 20 38 Racing 18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 22 367 34 137 Motorsports 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 29 367 18 38 47 Racing 20 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 1 367 25 137 Motorsports 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 11 366 16 16 Racing 22 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 366 35 149 23 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 24 366 14 52 Childress Racing 24 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 7 366 13 77 25 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 28 364 12 12 Racing 26 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 20 364 11 33 Racing 27 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 363 10 10 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 23 362 9 9 Motorsports 29 Ross Chastain 77 Spire 34 360 0 1 Motorsports 30 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 37 360 0 0 31 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 32 357 6 6 32 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 38 356 0 0 Racing 33 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 39 351 0 0 34 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 21 349 3 3 Racing 35 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 33 296 0 0 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 18 245 1 22 38 Motorsports 37 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 27 234 1 1 38 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 17 217 1 1 43 Motorsports 39 James Davison 53 Spire 36 162 1 1 Motorsports Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points