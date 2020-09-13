NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 400 47 133 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 400 49 124 4 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 3 400 51 77 Childress Racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 12 400 41 96 Motorsports 6 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 400 36 133 7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 400 37 120 Racing 8 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 10 400 32 120 Racing 9 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 4 400 33 96 Motorsports 10 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 11 400 28 120 Racing 11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 22 400 26 77 Childress Racing 12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 399 35 133 13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 8 399 28 51 Racing 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 13 399 23 120 Racing 15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 26 399 22 22 Racing 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 19 399 23 51 Racing 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 16 399 20 20 Racing 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 23 398 21 38 47 Racing 19 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 15 398 18 124 20 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 24 398 17 38 Racing 21 William Byron 24 Hendrick 5 398 16 96 Motorsports 22 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 398 15 133 23 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 21 397 14 27 Racing 24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 25 397 13 27 Racing 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 20 397 12 19 Motorsports 26 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 30 397 11 11 43 Motorsports 27 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 34 396 10 10 28 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 27 396 9 9 29 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 28 396 8 8 Racing 30 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 31 396 7 19 38 Motorsports 31 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 18 395 6 96 Motorsports 32 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 390 5 5 33 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 29 390 4 5 Motorsports 34 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 32 388 0 0 35 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 387 0 0 36 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 35 387 1 5 Motorsports 37 James Davison 53 Spire 38 385 1 1 Motorsports 38 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 100 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points