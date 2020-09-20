NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Sep 20 (OPTA) - Results for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Saturday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 4 500 57 141 Racing 2 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 500 54 119 3 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 500 36 119 4 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 17 500 33 59 Childress Racing 5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 10 500 36 141 Racing 6 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 11 500 34 141 Racing 7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 6 499 48 105 Motorsports 8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 23 499 29 41 Racing 9 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 22 499 28 29 Racing 10 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 26 498 27 44 Motorsports 11 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 498 35 66 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 5 498 26 59 Childress Racing 13 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 14 498 24 66 14 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 19 498 23 56 Racing 15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 13 498 33 56 Racing 16 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 8 498 33 105 Motorsports 17 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 24 498 20 105 Motorsports 18 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 497 19 19 19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 16 497 18 18 Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 31 497 17 44 38 Motorsports 21 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 497 16 119 22 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 27 497 16 16 43 Motorsports 23 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 12 497 14 141 Racing 24 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 496 13 119 25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 25 496 12 41 Racing 26 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 29 495 11 11 Racing 27 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 37 488 0 0 28 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 18 487 15 15 Racing 29 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 483 8 8 30 J.J. Yeley 15 Rick Ware Racing 32 479 0 0 31 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 463 0 0 32 Garrett Smithley 78 Rick Ware Racing 40 436 0 0 33 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 30 419 4 4 34 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 1 412 7 66 35 James Davison 53 Spire 35 401 2 2 Motorsports 36 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 34 317 1 1 Motorsports 37 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 38 313 0 0 38 William Byron 24 Hendrick 15 232 4 105 Motorsports 39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 39 53 0 0 Racing 40 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 21 28 1 29 47 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points