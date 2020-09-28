NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Sep 28 (OPTA) - Results for the South Point 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 9 268 40 59 Racing 2 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 19 268 38 38 Racing 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 268 53 163 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 268 42 163 5 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 8 268 43 114 Motorsports 6 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 268 39 163 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 15 268 40 96 8 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 268 29 163 9 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 16 268 28 50 Racing 10 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 268 37 106 Racing 11 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 18 268 26 114 Motorsports 12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 6 268 28 106 Racing 13 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 12 268 24 96 14 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 5 268 32 96 15 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 27 268 22 50 Racing 16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 22 268 21 106 Racing 17 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 4 268 20 106 Racing 18 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 20 268 19 59 Racing 19 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 21 268 18 32 Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 25 268 17 33 38 Motorsports 21 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 17 268 16 33 Motorsports 22 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 3 268 32 114 Motorsports 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 33 268 14 32 47 Racing 24 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 26 268 13 13 Racing 25 William Byron 24 Hendrick 28 268 13 114 Motorsports 26 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 24 267 11 11 27 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 31 266 10 10 28 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 23 266 9 9 43 Motorsports 29 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 29 265 8 8 Racing 30 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 35 265 7 7 Motorsports 31 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 30 262 0 0 32 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 7 261 15 16 Childress Racing 33 J.J. Yeley 77 Rick Ware Racing 37 261 0 0 34 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 32 259 3 3 35 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 34 255 0 0 36 Josh Bilicki 53 Tommy Baldwin 38 227 0 0 Racing 37 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 36 160 0 0 38 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 14 157 1 16 Childress Racing 39 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 39 19 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points