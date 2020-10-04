NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 4 (OPTA) - Results for the YellaWood 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 1 200 0 0 2 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 200 0 0 3 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 200 0 0 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick 21 200 0 0 Motorsports 5 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 19 200 0 0 Racing 6 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 15 200 0 0 Racing 7 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 30 200 0 0 Childress Racing 8 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 23 200 0 0 38 Motorsports 9 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 32 200 0 0 Motorsports 10 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 25 200 0 0 Racing 11 J.J. Haley 77 Kaulig Racing 35 200 0 0 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 200 0 0 Childress Racing 13 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 200 0 0 14 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 4 200 0 0 Motorsports 15 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 200 0 0 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 20 200 0 0 Racing 17 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 200 0 0 18 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 7 200 0 0 19 Cody Ware 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 200 0 0 20 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 5 200 0 0 Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 13 200 0 0 Racing 22 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 10 200 0 0 Motorsports 23 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 198 0 0 24 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 27 192 0 0 43 Motorsports 25 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 14 192 0 0 26 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 8 188 0 0 27 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 188 0 0 28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 188 0 0 29 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 17 133 0 0 Motorsports 30 James Davison 53 Spire 38 118 0 0 Motorsports 31 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 18 108 0 0 Racing 32 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 2 108 0 0 Racing 33 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 108 0 0 Racing 34 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 31 108 0 0 Racing 35 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard 39 108 0 0 Motorsports 36 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 24 79 0 0 Motorsports 37 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 11 57 0 0 Racing 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 26 8 0 0 47 Racing 39 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 22 1 0 0 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points