NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 6 (OPTA) - Results for the YellaWood 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 1 200 40 118 2 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 200 41 118 3 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 200 36 36 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick 21 200 38 96 Motorsports 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 10 200 27 96 Motorsports 6 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 19 200 32 81 Racing 7 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 30 200 34 67 Childress Racing 8 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 23 200 35 36 38 Motorsports 9 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 32 200 28 28 Motorsports 10 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 25 200 30 31 Racing 11 J.J. Haley 77 Kaulig Racing 35 200 0 0 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 200 33 67 Childress Racing 13 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 200 24 24 14 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 4 200 23 96 Motorsports 15 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 200 0 0 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 20 200 21 28 Racing 17 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 200 0 18 18 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 7 200 35 71 19 Cody Ware 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 200 18 18 20 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 5 200 17 29 Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 13 200 16 16 Racing 22 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 15 200 49 81 Racing 23 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 198 27 118 24 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 27 192 14 14 43 Motorsports 25 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 14 192 16 71 26 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 8 188 20 71 27 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 188 10 118 28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 188 9 9 29 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 17 133 8 96 Motorsports 30 James Davison 53 Spire 38 118 7 7 Motorsports 31 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 18 108 7 29 Racing 32 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 2 108 7 28 Racing 33 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 108 4 29 Racing 34 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 31 108 3 3 Racing 35 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard 39 108 2 2 Motorsports 36 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 24 79 1 36 Motorsports 37 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 11 57 1 29 Racing 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 26 8 1 31 47 Racing 39 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 22 1 1 1 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points